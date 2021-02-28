Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $16,677,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

