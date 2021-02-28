Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in February

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.25 and a beta of 1.72. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alps Alpine will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.