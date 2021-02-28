alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.85 ($18.65).

ETR AOX opened at €13.78 ($16.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.20. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

