Altium Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.19 (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$35.03.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

