Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$65.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$55.82 on Thursday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$33.41 and a one year high of C$61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.53.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

