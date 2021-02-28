ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $76.75

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.75, but opened at $83.88. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $83.88, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $36,740,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

