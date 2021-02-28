Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.26. Plexus reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

In other Plexus news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,303 shares of company stock worth $2,080,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

