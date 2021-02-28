Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $575.40 Million

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to report sales of $575.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $563.09 million and the highest is $586.20 million. BrightView reported sales of $559.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 506,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

