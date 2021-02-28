Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 820%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 792,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,344. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,967. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

