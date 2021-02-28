Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,068.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,531.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

