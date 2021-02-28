Analysts Expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to post $32.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $186.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.53 million to $199.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

Veracyte stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 38.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,018,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,977 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,579,000 after buying an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,691,000 after buying an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 288,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,501 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

