Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Xylem posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:XYL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. Xylem has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $714,025.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,507.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Xylem by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after acquiring an additional 267,295 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

