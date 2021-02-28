Analysts Set Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Target Price at GBX 488.90

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 488.90 ($6.39).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

AUTO stock traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.28) on Friday, hitting GBX 550.20 ($7.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 572.70. Auto Trader Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The stock has a market cap of £5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

About Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

