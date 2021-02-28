Analysts Set Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Target Price at $36.41

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.05.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 270,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,438. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 116.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

