Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Target Price at $24.89

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

DRETF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

DRETF stock remained flat at $$16.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

