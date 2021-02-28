Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $79.64

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after purchasing an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 307,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,411,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

