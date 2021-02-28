Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) PT at $207.17

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,162,000 after buying an additional 245,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,214,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 433,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 399,236 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 768,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,765. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.