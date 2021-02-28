Analysts Set InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Target Price at $92.80

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. InterDigital has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

