Analysts Set LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Target Price at $165.00

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$146.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.34. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.