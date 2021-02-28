Analysts Set Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Price Target at $34.94

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PING. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -334.71, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,312,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,492,000. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

