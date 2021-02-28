Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $71.75

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of TTEC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $84.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.98. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

