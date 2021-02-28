Analyzing Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kawasaki Heavy Industries -0.34% -0.83% -0.19% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Esprit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Esprit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.25 $171.49 million $0.43 21.12 Esprit $1.18 billion 0.21 -$472.27 million N/A N/A

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes. The company also offers gas turbine cogeneration systems, gas and diesel engines for power generation, steam turbines, aerodynamic machinery, boiler plants, combined cycle power plants, industrial plants LNG tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, material handling systems, tunnel boring machines, crushing machines, marine gas turbines/reduction gear, marine reciprocating engines, and marine propulsion systems; and LPG and LNG carriers, bulk carriers, jetfoils, and submarines. In addition, it provides electric train cars, electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies; motorcycles, off-road utility vehicles, personal watercraft, and general-purpose gasoline engines; and hydraulic components for construction and agricultural machinery, hydraulic components and systems for industrial machinery, hydraulic steering gears for marine products, hydraulic deck machinery for marine products, industrial robots, and medical and pharmaceutical robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, bodywear, accessories, homewares, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It is also involved in the provision of financial services; and property investment activities. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ratingen, Germany

