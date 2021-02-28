Analyzing Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) & Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM)

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Wireless -10.39% -14.35% -7.98% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Wireless and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Wireless $713.51 million 0.86 -$70.54 million ($1.02) -16.49 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sierra Wireless.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Wireless and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Wireless 2 5 4 0 2.18 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways. The Embedded Broadband segment provides high-speed cellular embedded modules that are used in non-industrial applications, such as automobile, mobile computing, and enterprise networking markets. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through direct channels; and indirect channels, including OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Proxim Wireless

Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

