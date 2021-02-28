Anfield Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 92,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,876,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

