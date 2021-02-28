Anfield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IXJ opened at $74.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

