Anfield Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,629 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,310,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.97 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

