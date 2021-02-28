Anfield Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIX opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.24. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

