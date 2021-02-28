ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $78.38

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.38 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 84.95 ($1.11). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 81.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 406,568 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £176.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

