Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

