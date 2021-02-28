Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

