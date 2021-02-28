Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.43 ($73.44).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

