Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.