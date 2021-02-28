Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.