ankrETH (aEth) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $548,389.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. ankrETH has a total market cap of $37.79 million and approximately $548,389.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH token can now be bought for $1,288.49 or 0.02936823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00697907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00026534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00029419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00056984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00037601 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a token. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

ankrETH Token Trading

