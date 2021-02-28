Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TSE:ATE opened at C$4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$188.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

