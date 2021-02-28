Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. Raymond James raised Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.