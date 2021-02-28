Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,893 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.