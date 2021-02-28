Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

