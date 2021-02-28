Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,179.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,394,419 shares of company stock valued at $240,080,003. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

