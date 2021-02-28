Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $45.00 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.