Aperio Group LLC Sells 11,734 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Chemours by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

