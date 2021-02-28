Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $486.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $475.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $421.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

APO stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after buying an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,498,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

