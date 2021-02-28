AppCoins (APPC) Reaches Market Cap of $15.70 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 33% against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $15.70 million and $22,406.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00054654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00056982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00038816 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,451,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,451,990 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

