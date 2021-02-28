AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APPF opened at $164.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Stephens began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

