APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $43.61 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $43.61 million and $4.00 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.00459895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00074270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00076285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00472569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00202538 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,111,396 tokens. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

APY.Finance Token Trading

