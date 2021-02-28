AR Asset Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 357,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 76,139,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,176,145. The company has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

