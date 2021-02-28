AR Asset Management Inc. Invests $214,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 41,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 15,028,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,818. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

