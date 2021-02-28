Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

