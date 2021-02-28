Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:ABR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,152,000 after acquiring an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,336,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 654,392 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,871,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.