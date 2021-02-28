ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Major Shareholder Sells $644,800,000.00 in Stock

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MT stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

