Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ARDS has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.